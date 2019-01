Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun feared she would be killed if she was repatriated by Thai immigration officials.

An 18-year-old Saudi woman seeking asylum has left Bangkok airport "under the care" of the UN refugee agency, a Thai official said Monday, following her desperate plea against deportation.

"She is allowed to stay... she is under the care of the UNHCR now," said immigration chief Surachate Hakparn. "She left the airport with the UNHCR."