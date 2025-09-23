Advertisement

Saudi Urges All Countries To Recognise Palestinian State

"We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards implementation of the two-state solution," he said at a UN conference.

Read Time: 1 min
New York:

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called Monday for all countries to follow a slew of Western countries and recognize a Palestinian state.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Saudi Arabia, Palestinian State Recognition, UN General Assembly
