Advertisement

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepted 3 Drones Near Riyadh

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Tuesday that its forces intercepted three drones north of the capital Riyadh.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepted 3 Drones Near Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition is fighting Iran-backed Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Tuesday that its forces intercepted three drones north of the capital Riyadh. 

"Interception and destruction of 3 drones north of Riyadh city," Major General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Saudi Led Military Coalition, Yemen Houthis, Drone Interception
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com