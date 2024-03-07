Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot 'Harasses' Female Reporter At Live Event

At its launch, Mohammad, wearing a traditional white thawb and red keffiyeh.

Saudi Arabia's first male robot, Android Muhammad, is under scrutiny after a video showed it allegedly harassing a female reporter at an event.

The incident took place during a live event where the robot was introduced. In a 8-second viral video, the robot, programmed to move its hands, was seen standing next to TV reporter Rawiya Al-Qasimi. The footage captured the robot extending its hand towards the reporter's back, appearing to touch her. Ms Al-Qasimi had to raise her hand momentarily to prevent the contact.

Saudi Robots were announced today????



While some argued that the incident was a result of programmed hand movements leading to an accidental touch, others contended that the robot's actions constituted harassment. Many observers pointed to the uncomfortable expressions on the reporter's face as evidence supporting the harassment claim.

"Who programmed this robot?" a user asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote, “Almost groped the presenter. Eery!”

“That is still harassment, on the part of whoever programs that robot or with whoever controls it,” read a comment.

Muhammad, the first male robot made in Saudi Arabia by QSS Systems, is designed as a counterpart to Sara. "I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man. I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence," stated Android Mohammad, who is also the first bilingual male Saudi humanoid robot, on the Main Stage at DeepFest.

“I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man. I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence” said Android Mohammad @qltyss, the first bilingual male… pic.twitter.com/SKLgOz3pal — DeepFest (@deepfestai) March 4, 2024

At its launch, Mohammad, wearing a traditional white thawb and red keffiyeh, spoke to the audience in flawless Arabic.