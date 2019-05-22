Saudi Arabia To Execute 3 Leading Scholars After Ramzan: Reports

Sheikh Salman al-Awdah is one of the scholars who might be executed, say reports

Saudi Arabia is expected to execute three of its leading scholars after the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, say reports. These scholars have been convicted under multiple charges of terrorism.

These scholars, who have been identified as Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari.

Saudi authorities, however, have not commented on this issue yet.

Saudi Arabia last month executed 37 men, convicted of terror-like activities. Two were crucified publicly, sending a warning message to others.

United Nations has condemned Riyadh's mass executions as "shocking" and "abhorrent".

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia executed 148 people in 2018.

The last mass execution in the Kingdom was in January 2016 when 47 people were put to death, including prominent Shia leader Nimr al-Nimr.

Several harsh laws in Saudi Arabia, including execution, have from time to time has received international condemnation.

Last year, UN experts condemned the Saudi Arabia's "continued use of counter-terrorism and security-related laws against human rights defenders".

"Despite being elected as a member of the Human Rights Council at the end of 2016, Saudi Arabia has continued its practice of silencing, arbitrarily arresting, detaining and persecuting human rights defenders and critics," the report said.

