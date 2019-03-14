Saudi Arabia Rights Head Says Pursuing Justice For Jamal Khashoggi Murder

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The head of the Saudi human rights commission said on Thursday that the kingdom had brought perpetrators of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to justice and rejected any international role in the probe.

Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban told the U.N. Human Rights Council that those accused of the "heinous crime" and "unfortunate accident" at its Istanbul consulate on Oct 3 had attended three hearings so far with their lawyers present, but gave no names or details.

"Therefore what is being conveyed by certain media regarding the need for us to internationalise some of these matters is something we do not accept because such demands amount to interference in our domestic affairs and in our domestic judicial system," he told the Geneva forum.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.