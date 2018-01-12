Saudi Arabia Gets Its First Women-Only Car Showroom

The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.

World | | Updated: January 12, 2018 03:35 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Arabia Gets Its First Women-Only Car Showroom

The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only (AFP)

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:  A Saudi private company on Thursday opened the first car showroom for women only just five months before a decision allowing females to drive takes effect.

The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.

In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.

The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.

It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.

Comments
Close [X]
The company plans to open more automobiles showrooms for women in the oil-rich kingdom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Saudi Arabia women only car showroomSaudi Arabia women drivers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaKamala Mills FireAadhaar Virtual IDGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................