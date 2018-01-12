Saudi Arabia Gets Its First Women-Only Car Showroom

The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.
In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.
The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.
It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.
