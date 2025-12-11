Satya Nadella Reveals He's Spending Free Time Designing A Cricket App

Microsoft Corp.'s Satya Nadella, a die-hard cricket fan, has been spending his free time coding and designing his own app that he uses to analyse the centuries-old game.

The Microsoft chief executive officer talked Thursday about how he combined two of his passions when he designed a Deep Research AI app over Thanksgiving. He then used it to select a team of all-time greats in Indian test cricket, for starters.

"The system produced consensus areas, debates, reasoning chains, everything. It was fantastic," Nadella said during a company event in Bangalore. "I wanted to get a job on the Copilot team."

The app will come in handy for Nadella, who has been investing in cricket teams. Alongside other tech executives, he was part of a consortium that paid 147 million pounds ($182 million) for a 49% share of the UK team the London Spirit. He is also a co-owner of the Seattle Orcas, a professional T20 cricket team, close to where Microsoft is headquartered.

Nadella is meeting business and political leaders in India this week. Microsoft pledged to invest $17.5 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the country over four years, targeting the world's most populous nation for growth.

