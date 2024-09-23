Advertisement

Satellite Images Expose Crater After Russia's Sarmat Missile Test Failure

It was not clear from the imagery if the liquid-fuelled Sarmat failed during a launch or if there was an accident during defuelling.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Satellite Images Expose Crater After Russia's Sarmat Missile Test Failure
Maxar satellite images from Sept. 21 show a crater about 60 metres (200 feet) wide at the launch silo.
London:

A Russian RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile likely failed during a test earlier this month, according to arms experts and satellite imagery from the launch site.

Maxar satellite images from Sept. 21 show a crater about 60 metres (200 feet) wide at the launch silo at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia and damage around the area that was not visible in imagery from earlier in the month.

It was not clear from the imagery if the liquid-fuelled Sarmat failed during a launch or if there was an accident during defuelling.

"By all indications, it was a failed test. It's a big hole in the ground," said Pavel Podvig, an analyst based in Geneva, who runs the Russian Nuclear Forces project.

"There was a serious incident with the missile and the silo."

Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment and has made no announcements about planned Sarmat tests in recent days.

The 35-metre RS-28 Sarmat, known as Satan II, has a range of 18,000 km (11,000 miles) and a launch weight of over 208 tonnes and can carry up to 16 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle nuclear warheads as well as some Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, according to Russian media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Xiaomi Seeks Recall Of Controversial Antitrust Report On Flipkart From India
Satellite Images Expose Crater After Russia's Sarmat Missile Test Failure
'Stranded' Sunita Williams Now Commands International Space Station
Next Article
'Stranded' Sunita Williams Now Commands International Space Station
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com