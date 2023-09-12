Custody Hearing Held In Pakistan For Children Of Couple That Fled Britain

Sara Sharif was found dead in south west of London on August 10

Five British-Pakistani children who were taken to Pakistan with a fugitive couple wanted over the death of a 10-year-old girl in Britain appeared at a custody hearing on Tuesday, the police said.

Surrey Police in Britain said last week the welfare of the five children was "a priority" after Sara Sharif was found dead with multiple injuries at their home in August.

They believe Urfan Sharif, aged 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan with the children aged between one and 13 before Sara's body was found, sparking an international manhunt.

The children were found at Sharif's father's house in Jhelum, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the Pakistan capital, after police received information that the couple were hiding there.

"We have been conducting investigations and raids for some time and were finally successful in recovering the children yesterday," Mudassar Khan, spokesman for the Jhelum police, told AFP.

Pakistan police are still investigating how long the children had been in the house as the search for Sharif and Batool continues. The house where the children were found was otherwise empty.

The children were presented before a court on Tuesday to decide custody.

"We will not be questioning the children," Mr Khan said.

"They are innocent in all this and are probably scared as it is."

The fugitive couple said last week they were prepared to cooperate with the UK authorities.

"Sara Sahrif's death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on," Batool said in a video shared with AFP by her relatives.

"My main concern is that Pakistani police will torture or kill us, that is why we have gone into hiding.

Surrey County Council in Britain, the local authority with responsibility for the welfare of children living in its area, said it was "monitoring developments" and "working with our partners to establish next steps".

The British High Commission in Islamabad did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)