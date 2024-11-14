Father Of British-Pakistani Girl Takes "Full Responsibility" Of Killing Her

The father of a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl on Wednesday admitted that he killed his daughter but maintained he had not meant to harm her, even as he beat her when she lay dying.

Sara Sharif was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023, with extensive injuries including broken bones, burns and bite marks.

Her father, Urfan Sharif, 42, had fled to Pakistan a day before her body was found, with his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and the girl's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

All three adults deny murder and a separate charge of allowing the death of a child.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey court in central London, Urfan Sharif had previously blamed Batool, Sara's stepmother, and said she had forced him to confess to killing her.

But under questioning from his wife's lawyer on Wednesday the taxi driver said he took "full responsibility" for what had happened, but that he had not intended to hurt Sara.

Asked if he killed Sara by beating, he replied: "Yes, she died because of me."

He also admitted causing multiple fractures in the weeks before Sara's death, using a cricket bat on her as she was bound with packaging tape, throttling her with his bare hands and breaking the hyoid bone in her neck.

"I can take full responsibility. I accept every single thing," he said, also accepting that he badly beat Sara on August 8 when she had collapsed and was dying.

He maintained however that he was not guilty of the murder charge. "I did not want to hurt her. I didn't want to harm her," he told the jury.

Sara's body was discovered in her bed on August 10. Her father phoned British police after arriving in Islamabad and said he had beaten his daughter "too much".

A written confession was found beside her. A post-mortem examination found she had suffered multiple injuries, including at least 25 broken bones.

She also had burns and human bite marks on her body but Urfan Sharif denied making them.

The defendants were arrested on September 13 when they flew back to the UK.

