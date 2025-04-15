Advertisement

Sandstorm In Iraq Shuts Airports, 3,700 Hospitalized With Breathing Issues

Sandstorms are a perennial feature of life in central and southern Iraq but environment ministry has warned of rise in dust days due to climate change.

Read Time: 2 mins
Sandstorm In Iraq Shuts Airports, 3,700 Hospitalized With Breathing Issues
Visibility fell to less than one kilometre in central and southern cities
Baghdad:

A sandstorm swept through Iraq, filling the air with choking dust that closed airports and put more than 3,700 people in hospital with breathing difficulties, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Visibility fell to less than one kilometre (barely half a mile) in central and southern cities as the storm cloaked the region in an eerie orange haze, AFP photographers reported.

Basra and Najaf airports both closed for the duration of the storm, which began to dissipate on Tuesday morning.

Health ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr said Basra was the worst-hit province, accounting for more than 1,000 of the 3,747 hospital admissions attributed to the sandstorm.

Many of those who dared to venture out in Basra wore face masks to protect themselves from the choking dust, an AFP photographer reported.

Sandstorms are a perennial feature of life in central and southern Iraq but the environment ministry has warned the country can expect to suffer a rising number of "dust days" in coming decades due to the impact of global warming.

A heavy sandstorm in 2022 saw one person die and more than 5,000 treated in hospital for breathing difficulties.

