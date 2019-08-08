Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 10: Here Are Its Key Features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes.

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the latest version of its flagship Galaxy Note smartphone with improved features and a new design in a bid to revive its revive slumping profit. The smartphones gives special emphasis to camera features, and improved video and photography features are likely to appeal to social media users and YouTubers.

The "Phablets" -- as big screen smartphones like the Note were initially called -- comes in two sizes; 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, a first for the Note series. Priced at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Samsung puts the model at the premium end of a cooling global smartphone market. The Galaxy Note 10 is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC in India, however, in US and China, the phone will integrate the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Galaxy Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes. It comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back - a 12-megapixel f/2.1 sensor paired with a telephoto lens; a wide-angle lens with a f/1.4-f/2.4 12-megapixel sensor; and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera.

The larger Galaxy Note 10+ has the same three cameras but also packs an additional VGA "DepthVision" camera designed to take 3D scans of objects. Both phones feature identical front cameras with a 10-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, located at the top of the display for better selfies. The Note 10 lacks a headphone jack, three years after Apple made this tweak to its iPhone.

Both Note models come with the trademark "S Pen" for writing on screens and gesture controls. The smaller has a 6.3-inch screen while the larger measures 6.8 inches.

Samsung said it work closer with Microsoft so that services function better across its array of devices. At the launch of Note 10 and Note 10+, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made an on-stage appearance. Microsoft has long worked with companies behind Windows-powered computers or laptops.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.