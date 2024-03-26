Sam Altman's Worldcoin Ordered To Stop Data-Collection In Portugal

Portugal's data regulator has ordered Sam Altman's Worldcoin to stop collecting biometric data. (File)

Portugal's data regulator has ordered Sam Altman's iris-scanning project Worldcoin to stop collecting biometric data in Portugal for 90 days, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The regulator, the CNPD, said it had received dozens of complaints in the last month about unauthorised collection of data from minors, "deficiencies in the information provided to the data subjects" and "the impossibility of erasing the data or withdrawing consent."

