From Firing To Hiring In 3 Days, Here's What All Sam Altman Posted On X

"The mission continues," Sam Altman said

Soon after the talks to reinstate Sam Altman as the CEO of OpenAI failed over the role of the board, Satya Nadella announced the ChatGPT star would be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Satya Nadella also said that Greg Brockman - who cofounded OpenAI - will also be joining the team along with Sam Altman.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them. And we're extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella said on X - formerly known as Twitter.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett... — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023



"The mission continues," Sam Altman said on X, responding to the Microsoft CEO.

the mission continues https://t.co/d1pHiFxcSe — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

On Sunday, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman joined OpenAI executives at the company's San Francisco headquarters to discuss a possible return. Reports claim that he was open to coming back but wanted to see governance changes, including the removal of current board members. He also wanted a statement clearing him of any misconduct, according to the Bloomberg.

Sam posted a picture of himself from there, wearing a guest badge. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "first and last time i ever wear one of these."

first and last time i ever wear one of these pic.twitter.com/u3iKwyWj0a — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

He was fired on Friday with the company board saying that it has "lost confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI". The dismissal prompted co-founder Greg Brockman to announce his departure too.

Sam Altman called his sacking "a weird experience" in many ways. "I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. But one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you're still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome," he said.

i love you all.



today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you're still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome.



one takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 18, 2023

OpenAI's decision to fire Altman followed wide-ranging disagreements between the chief executive and his board.

Sam Altman, 38, became a tech world sensation with the release of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities, churning out human-level content like poems or artwork in just seconds.