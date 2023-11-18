ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: 5 Facts About Him

New Delhi:
Sam Altman was born in Chicago
OpenAI, the company that created the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday. "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it said in a statement.
Here are 5 facts about Sam Altman:
Sam Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the AI world, was born in Chicago on April 22, 1985.
Mr Altman is a serial entrepreneur and investor.
The 38-year-old was the face of OpenAI, which released the ChatGPT chatbot last November.
He previously served as the president of Y Combinator from 2011 to 2019.
At the age of 19, Sam Altman co-founded Loopt, a location-based social networking mobile application. He was also the CEO of Reddit for eight days in 2014 after its CEO Yishan Wong quit.