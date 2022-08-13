Author Salman Rushdie On Ventilator After Stabbing, Attacker Identified

The author's agent said that Salman Rushdie suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver, and could lose an eye. "The news is not good," Andrew Wylie, his agent, wrote in an email. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."

New York state police identified his attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey. "The motive behind the attack remain unclear," officials said.

Mr Rushdie was repeatedly stabbed by Hadi Matar who rushed to the stage and attacked him. The interviewer also suffered a head injury.

People in the audience rushed to the stage and took the suspect to the ground, before a trooper present at the event arrested him.