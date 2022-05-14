'Unemployed': Former Top Twitter Executive Updates Bio After Recent Downsizing

Several top Twitter executives have either left or are being asked to leave

A former top Twitter executive, who was reportedly asked to leave the company, has changed his bio on the micro-blogging site to “unemployed”. Bruce Falck, Twitter's former Revenue and Product Lead, has also explained in a long thread what it meant to be working at the social media giant.

Mr Falck thanked all his former colleagues, saying he had been “lucky enough” to work with them as a team. “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I've been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport,” he said.

He also praised the engineers who “seldom see the spotlight or get the recognition they deserve”.

Mr Falck asked the Twitter employees to get back to work as there is a lot to do. “I can't wait to see what you build.”

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has replied to Mr Falck's thread. “Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter - your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and deep care for our teams,” the post read.

On Thursday, Twitter confirmed that two senior executives, including Mr Falck, have been asked to leave by the Twitter CEO.

Several top Twitter executives have either left or are being asked to leave since Elon Musk sealed the all-cash deal to buy the social media giant, reports said. Many employees have said they are not sure about Mr Musk's plan to evolve Twitter into a platform that is open and more supportive of free speech.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk, on Friday, said that the deal has been put “temporarily on hold” as he waits for data on fake accounts on the platform, pulling up a last-minute surprise and leading to speculation about whether he actually intends to move ahead with the deal. But The Tesla CEO later asserted that he was committed to the acquisition.