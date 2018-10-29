Sacked Sri Lanka Minister Arjuna Ranatunga Arrested Over Shooting: Police

Police said earlier that in an altercation on Sunday, when Arjuna Ranatunga tried to enter his office, his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2018 18:22 IST
Deposed Sri Lanka oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga will be produced to court shortly.

Colombo: 

Highlights

  1. Bodyguards of oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga fired at a mob yesterday
  2. The incident happened when he tried to enter the petroleum ministry
  3. His security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two

Sri Lankan police on Monday arrested deposed oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga over a shooting that killed one person on the weekend, police spokesman said.

"Colombo Crime division arrested Ranatunga over the shooting incident and he will be produced to the court shortly," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new prime minister a day earlier.

Since then, members of trade unions linked to the new prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, have blocked ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.

Police said earlier that in an altercation on Sunday, when Ranatunga tried to enter his office, his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Sri LankaSri Lanka violenceSri Lanka crisis
Read In

