S&P 500 Opens 2.4% Lower After China's Response To Trump Tarrifs

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Friday, shrugging off solid US hiring data and extending a rout after China announced hefty tariffs in response to President Donald Trump's levies.

All three major indices fell by more than two percent in opening trading, pointing to another brutal session after the S&P 500 on Thursday experienced its largest drop since 2020 following Trump's sweeping "Liberation Day" tariff announcement on Wednesday.

