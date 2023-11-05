S Jaishankar Discusses Israel-Hamas War With Iranian Counterpart

They also agreed to maintain communication to address the evolving situation in West Asia. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday to discuss the raging Israel-Hamas war. The two leaders underscored the importance of preventing further escalation in the region and providing crucial humanitarian support.

They also agreed to maintain communication to address the evolving situation in West Asia.

"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concern of the international community. Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," posted EAM S Jaishankar on X.

Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian.



Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concern of the international community.



Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support.



Agreed to stay in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2023

Notably, Israel has continuously alleged that there is an "Iranian hand" in the attack; however, Iran has time and again said that Tehran was not involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

As Israel continues to retaliate against the Hamas terror attack by attacking Gaza, the Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, stressed earlier on Thursday that even if Israel successfully weakens Hamas, it cannot erase the idea of resistance against occupation and apartheid, rooted in the hearts of Palestinians.

Iraj Elahi, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that if this continues, even more Palestinians will join and raise weapons to defend their families.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, a week after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar and agreed to cooperate in "fully achieving" the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian people the Jerusalem Post reported.

This was Haniyeh's first official meeting with Iranian officials since Hamas's assault on southern Israel.

During the meeting, the two agreed to "continue cooperation to fully achieve the goals of Hamas and the Palestinian people," The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a press release by Hamas.

Haniyeh stated that "what comes after this battle is a new history that will not be at all the same as it was before it."

Hossein Amirabdollahian also called Hamas's murder and kidnapping of civilians and soldiers in southern Israel "glorious", as per The Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, said that Iran was involved in the barbaric attack and claimed that Iran supported Hamas in terms of force building and training.

"For us, it is very clear that Iran is involved. We are not sure about the planning, but sure about equipping them for a very long time with building the force and also training them," he said.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei claimed that Israel's "Zionist regime" has "suffered an irrevocable defeat both in terms of military and intelligence," Iranian News Agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)