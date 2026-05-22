Russia's Lavrov Urges US Diplomat Evacuation From Kyiv In Call With Rubio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to evacuate diplomats from its embassy in Kyiv during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, Russia's foreign ministry said.

"On May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the ministry said in a statement.

"Sergei Lavrov drew attention to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement from May 25, which recommended that the United States, along with other states with missions in Kyiv, ensure the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital," it added.

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