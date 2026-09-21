Russia's Ruling Pro-Putin Party Wins Wartime Election With Over 57% Vote

Russia's ruling United Russia party easily won a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of support for the war in Ukraine, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, after over 95 per cent of votes had been counted.

United Russia party won 57.83 per cent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said, up from 49.8 per cent which it won in 2021, the last time an election for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, was held.

The results would hand United Russia 355 seats in the 450-seat Duma, which would see it retain its constitutional majority, the commission said.

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