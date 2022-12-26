Russia Says Ukrainian Saboteurs 'Liquidated' While Trying To Enter Russia

The Russian agency FSB said the incident took place on Sunday. (Representational)

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.

"As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine were destroyed," state-owned RIA news agency quoted an FSB statement as saying.

The FSB said the alleged saboteurs were armed with foreign-made guns and four improvised explosive devices.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from Ukraine.

