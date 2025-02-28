Russian Woman Uses Own Body To Shield Child From Rottweiler Attack, Video Goes Viral

A terrifying incident unfolded in Russia where a woman used her own body as a shield to protect her 5-year-old child from a vicious Rottweiler attack. The horrifying moment was caught on camera and shared by RT Television Network on X. In the clip, the woman is seen protecting her young child on the snowy path, while the Rottweiler looms nearby. Despite sustaining severe injuries, she remains focused on keeping her child safe from the dog, lying over the kid while calling for help.

The terrifying scene was recorded by a passerby from a parked car. The video captured the blood-stained snow as the struggle unfolded. At one moment, the domesticated dog, identifiable by a metal band around its neck, is also seen barking and growling at someone holding a shovel. The woman, on the other hand, continues to shield her child from harm.

According to RT Television Network, the mother sustained multiple wounds and a serious fracture, while the child seemed physically unharmed. An investigation is underway, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some defended the dog, others expressed concerns about safety and ownership responsibilities.

"Don't blame the dog.... blame the owner. My Rottweiler never bit or harmed anyone. Neither did my Rottweiler/Great Dane," wrote one user. "I am a little confused since "enraged" dogs would be aggressive against someone down on the ground like this. He doesn't seem aggressive against the mom, or the child's leg which is clearly vulnerable," commented another.

"This looks like the dog is protecting both of them.. need full context.. something not right.. if the Rot was attacking the girl.. it would be attacking the mother as well," wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, "Dangerous breeds like Rottweilers and Pit bulls should require responsible, licensed owners. This tragedy shows how crucial it is for people to be properly trained and prepared to handle powerful dogs. When ownership is regulated, it ensures that those who have these breeds are equipped with the knowledge to prevent attacks and take safety seriously. It's a matter of both public safety and the well-being of the dogs themselves."

"It's the owners that are always the problem. If you don't train your dog right they will act like this," commented another. "Yes, dangerous dogs should require a license to ensure responsible ownership and prevent attacks," said another user.

Several social media users also praised the mother and called her brave and fearless.

"Brave mother, she deserves recognition for stepping up," one user wrote. "This mom is a true hero," commented another.