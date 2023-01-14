Russian Strikes Hit Key Infrastructures In Ukraine's Capital Kyiv

Ukrainian officials have reported strikes on key infrastructure (File)

Several explosions resonated in Ukraine's capital on Saturday morning, AFP journalists heard, as officials reported strikes on key infrastructure.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities" in Kyiv, the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

The city administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to "stay in shelters!".

Fragments of a rocket fell in the Golosiivskiy district without causing any casulaties, Klitschko added.

Since October following a series of military setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow has switched to systematically targeting critical infrastructures.

Energy providers have been racing to repair the power grid as winter deepens.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)