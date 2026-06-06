Russian Satellites Are Jamming GPS Signals Across Europe, Warn Scientists

Russian satellites have reportedly been interfering with GPS signals across parts of Europe. This has also raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of systems that millions depend on every day.

Scientists tracking the disruptions claimed that the incidents highlight how space-based technology is becoming a new battleground amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The findings were part of a research paper published by the University of Texas at Austin.

According to researchers, GPS jamming and interference linked to Russian activity have been detected across several European regions. The interference affects navigation signals used by aircraft and ships.

The disruptions involve attempts to overpower or distort satellite navigation signals, making it difficult for receivers on the ground to determine accurate locations.

While GPS technology is often associated with everyday tools like smartphone maps, it plays a far bigger role behind the scenes. This means even a tiny interruption can create operational challenges and raise safety concerns.

Experts claimed that these incidents reflect a growing trend of electronic warfare, where countries target digital and space-based infrastructure instead of relying only on conventional military methods.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European officials have reported an increase in GPS disruptions, particularly near sensitive regions and areas close to the conflict zone.

Scientists warn that the growing use of such tactics could expose weaknesses in global satellite systems. Unlike physical attacks, signal interference can be harder to trace immediately.

The developments have pushed European authorities and security experts to look for stronger protections, including backup navigation systems and technologies capable of detecting interference faster.

The latest warnings come as countries worldwide are becoming increasingly dependent on satellites for both civilian and military operations.

Researchers believe securing space-based infrastructure will become a major priority as future conflicts increasingly extend beyond land, air and sea into the digital and orbital domains.