Watch: Russian President Vladimir Putin Falls Face-First On Ice In Viral Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals during a friendly ice hockey match on Friday, only to trip and fall face-first into the ice after the match. A video going viral online shows Mr Putting waving to the crowd after beating the rival team 14-7, reports the New York Times. However, he fails to notice the red carpet on the ground during his victory lap - and falls on the ice as spectators watch on, shocked.

Luckily, he makes a quick recovery and gets up, smiling. Two of his teammates are seen in the video helping him up.

The incident took place at the Bolshoi Ice Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Mr Putin played with a team known as "Legends". While one of Mr Putin's teammates included Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the opposing team constituted of Russian politicians and business executives.

The Russian president, 66, often plays in televised matches, and this isn't the first time he has taken a tumble. In 2016, he slipped during all-star ice hockey game.

