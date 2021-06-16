Russia's Putin Arrives In Geneva For Biden Summit

US President Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday for a summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years.

Putin's plane touched down in Geneva at 12:27pm (10:27 GMT), shortly before the first summit between the two leaders was set to begin, with cyberattacks, election meddling and rights abuses among the many contentious issues on the agenda.

