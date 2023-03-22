Russian Navy 'Repelled' Drone Attack On Crimea Port

The drone attack came less than a week after Vladimir Putin visited Crimea. (Representational)

The Russian navy "repelled" a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday, the Kremlin-backed governor of the city said.

The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

"In total, three objects have been destroyed," the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He said sailors had shot at the drones with "small arms" and that "air defence was also working."

Mr Razvozhayev said there were no casualties and claimed no ships had been damaged but that the explosions blew out windows in nearby buildings.

He urged calm and said the "situation was under control."

The drone attack came less than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Crimea and a day after Ukraine said Russian cruise missiles were destroyed in a blast in Crimea, but denied responsibility for the incident.

In October, Russia's Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine.

