Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes

The Russian IL-76 aircraft with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed. (Representational)

Russia said Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine.

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

