Russian Media Regulator Restricts Access To Instagram

Russia's media regulator restricted access to Instagram on Friday after prosecutors opened a case against the social media giant's parent company Meta, saying the company was permitting calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.

"The Instagram social network distributes materials containing calls to commit violent acts against citizens of the Russian Federation, including military personnel," Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement explaining the decision.

