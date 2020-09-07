Russian Interference Could Theoretically Cost Democrats White House: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris believes there will be foreign interference in 2020 and Russia will be at the front (File)

Russian interference could theoretically cost Democrats the presidential elections, party's vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris said on Sunday.

"I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of president of the United States in 2016," Harris told CNN in an interview.

"I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election, and that Russia will be at the front of the line," she said responding to a question on the allegations of Russian interference in the presidential elections.

"Could it cost you the White House?" she was asked. "Theoretically, of course, yes," Harris said.

Responding to another question, Kamala Harris alleged that there are classic voter suppression at play in this upcoming election, where, after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act with Shelby v. Holder in 2013, dozens of states passed laws that were designed to suppress the black vote, to suppress students from voting, to suppress indigenous people from voting, so much so that, in North Carolina, a court of appeals said the law was passed with surgical precision to get in the way of black voters from voting.

"So, we have classic voter suppression. We have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference. We have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count," Kamala Harris said.

"These things are all at play. I am very realistic. Joe is realistic about the fact that, until we can win and get in and put some teeth back in the Voting Rights Act, and bring back the public's confidence in the system, that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans' ability to vote," she said.

"But we will surpass and surmount and get around those obstacles," Harris said in response to the question.

