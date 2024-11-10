Advertisement

Russian Forces Capture New Village In Ukraine's Donetsk Amid Raging War

The captured Ukraine village, Vovchenko, is around five kilometres (three miles) from the industrial city of Kurakhove.

Read Time: 1 min
Russian army has been making advances in the region since recent weeks. (Representational image)
Moscow:

The Russian defence ministry said Sunday that its forces had captured a new village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region where the army has been making advances in recent weeks.

"Units of the Centre armed group have liberated the town of Voltchenka," the ministry said, using the Russian spelling of the Ukraine village Vovchenko, around five kilometres (three miles) from the industrial city of Kurakhove.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donetsk, Ukraine, Russia
