Russian Forces Capture New Village In Ukraine's Donetsk Amid Raging War

The Russian defence ministry said Sunday that its forces had captured a new village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region where the army has been making advances in recent weeks.

"Units of the Centre armed group have liberated the town of Voltchenka," the ministry said, using the Russian spelling of the Ukraine village Vovchenko, around five kilometres (three miles) from the industrial city of Kurakhove.

