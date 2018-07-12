Russian Football Fans Kiss Reporter On Live TV, Gender Debate Follows

Reports say the more than 30 woman journalists have been harassed while reporting on the World Cup this summer

World | Edited by | Updated: July 12, 2018 22:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Russian Football Fans Kiss Reporter On Live TV, Gender Debate Follows

The internet wasted no time in discussing if the reporter was sexually harassed.

Russia: 

As FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia reaches its fag-end, a South Korean reporter was kissed by two Russian women during live broadcast. The sports journalist was reporting live for South Korean channel MBN when the incident happened.

In the video, a Russian woman can be seen walking up to him. She plants a kiss on his cheek and quickly retreats. The reporter is surprised, but maintains his composure and continues speaking on the camera. Then another fan, with the Russian flag wrapped on her shoulders, pulls him slightly towards her, kisses him and leaves.

He tries to keep a straight face, but is unable to do so for long. Soon he bursts into laughter and at this point the viral video ends.

The incident comes in the middle of several cases of male fans being blasted for kissing female reporters at the World Cup.

The internet, however, wasted no time in arguing if the reporter was sexually harassed and why the woman fans are not being criticised in the same manner as men are..

Reports say the more than 30 woman journalists have been harassed while reporting on the World Cup this summer.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2018korean reporterfans kiss reporter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................