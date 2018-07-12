Russian Football Fans Kiss Reporter On Live TV, Gender Debate Follows

The internet wasted no time in discussing if the reporter was sexually harassed.

As FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia reaches its fag-end, a South Korean reporter was kissed by two Russian women during live broadcast. The sports journalist was reporting live for South Korean channel MBN when the incident happened.

In the video, a Russian woman can be seen walking up to him. She plants a kiss on his cheek and quickly retreats. The reporter is surprised, but maintains his composure and continues speaking on the camera. Then another fan, with the Russian flag wrapped on her shoulders, pulls him slightly towards her, kisses him and leaves.

He tries to keep a straight face, but is unable to do so for long. Soon he bursts into laughter and at this point the viral video ends.

The incident comes in the middle of several cases of male fans being blasted for kissing female reporters at the World Cup.

I know those ladies are doing wrong but I can't but smile when I see that smile from the reporter. https://t.co/OnvKc01z3j - Hound (@HighburyHound) July 12, 2018

The internet, however, wasted no time in arguing if the reporter was sexually harassed and why the woman fans are not being criticised in the same manner as men are..

Korean reporter in Russia. Cute right?

Now swap genders. pic.twitter.com/webiDOHVYj - Pre Malone (@__TheMerc) July 6, 2018

This is one sexual harassment story with a difference: Korean male reporter, Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter with MBN, a South Korean TV channel, was kissed on his cheek twice by Russian girls during this game at #WorldCup2018https://t.co/0WzPfUVDqQpic.twitter.com/CtOh8BYq7d - Raja Mitra 🙏 (@montouche) July 12, 2018

Seen lots of outrage "news" coverage over female reports being kissed by males at the World Cup. Not seeing any coverage over the reverse. Must not fit the narrative. https://t.co/cKAZ2YAKJe - Jaramie (@tylerdurden1980) July 5, 2018

Reports say the more than 30 woman journalists have been harassed while reporting on the World Cup this summer.