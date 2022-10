The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has raised suspicions of sabotage. (File)

Moscow should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat reportedly said Wednesday, after Sweden blocked off the area around the pipelines pending an investigation.

"There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

