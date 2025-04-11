Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Push For Closer Ties

The United States on Thursday exchanged a sanctions-busting suspect for a ballet dancer held by Russia, the second swap under President Donald Trump as Moscow and Washington push to rebuild ties.

Moscow released Los Angeles-based ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual national convicted in Russia of "treason" over a one-time donation worth around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

Washington freed Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German national accused of illegally exporting US-made electronics to manufacturers supplying the Russian military.

The exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, where a dozen people wearing suits were present, video posted by Russia's FSB security service showed.

Trump has sought to reset ties with Moscow since taking office, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago plunged bilateral relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Trump said Karelina's case was brought to his attention by the president of the UFC mixed martial arts league and that the United States then asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free her.

"She is now out, and that was good. So we appreciate that," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting.

"We hope that we're going to be able to make a deal relatively soon with Russia and Ukraine to stop the fighting. It's so senseless," Trump said.

The FSB video showed Petrov seated on a plane after he was freed, telling an unseen interviewer that he had not slept for two days but otherwise had no complaints.

Petrov, arrested in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States, was facing 20 years in a US jail.

- 'Positive' step -

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was the key negotiator with Russian intelligence and foreign partners, the CIA said.

Ratcliffe in a statement thanked the UAE "for enabling this exchange."

"Other Americans remain wrongfully detained in Russia," a CIA spokesperson said.

"We see this exchange as a positive step and will continue to work for their release."

The State Department said that the United States has raised the particular case of Stephen Hubbard, an English teacher living in eastern Ukraine who was taken away by Russian troops during the invasion and accused of being a mercenary.

"We continue to work to free Mr. Hubbard and all other Americans unjustly detained," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

As the prisoner swap took place, US and Russian delegations were meeting in Istanbul on restoring embassy staffing levels after years of diplomat expulsions.

The State Department said after the meeting that Washington renewed concern about Moscow's prohibition of its citizens working at US missions in Russia.

The two sides also moved to formalize an agreement on banking access for their diplomats, despite the US sanctions on Russia, the State Department said.

- Prisoner swaps -

Karelina, 33, was serving a 12-year prison sentence for having donated around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

She was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in January 2024 while on a trip to visit her family and charged with "treason."

Russia's Federal Security Service accused her of contributing to "equipment, weapons and ammunition" for Ukraine's army -- charges she denied. Her supporters say she donated to a US-based organization that delivers humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Petrov was accused by US authorities of illegally exporting electronic components to Russia for military use, in violation of Washington's sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

In mid-February, following a call between Putin and Trump, Russia released Kalob Wayne Byers, a 28-year-old US citizen arrested at a Moscow airport for transporting cannabis gummy sweets.

Washington and Moscow also exchanged US teacher Marc Fogel for Russian computer expert Alexander Vinnik in early February.

The largest US-Russia prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War took place on August 1, 2024. It involved the release of journalists, including WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, and dissidents held in Russia in exchange for alleged Russian spies held in the West.

