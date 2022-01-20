'If Russia...': White House Vows 'Severe' Response Amid Ukraine Conflict

White House vowed that any Russian movement into Ukraine would face "severe" retaliation.

"If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement as Biden's comments triggered a torrent of criticism.

