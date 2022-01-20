'If Russia...': White House Vows 'Severe' Response Amid Ukraine Conflict

Washington:
The White House vowed Wednesday that any Russian movement into Ukraine would face "severe" retaliation, after President Joe Biden appeared to suggest that a small-scale incursion would be met with a lesser pushback from NATO.
"If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement as Biden's comments triggered a torrent of criticism.
