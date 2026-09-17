Zelensky's Former TV Studio Warehouse Destroyed In Russian Strike

A Russian strike has destroyed a warehouse in Kyiv that stored props for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's former TV studio, the company said Wednesday, adding that its staff were unharmed.

Zelensky co-founded the Kvartal 95 production company in 2003, while working as a comedian.

The studio has produced some of Ukraine's most popular television shows including a comedy series about a fictional president that propelled Zelensky to fame.

Zelensky made no immediate comment on the strike.

"As a result of yet another attack by Russian drones, a warehouse where our studio's props were stored has been destroyed," Kvartal 95 said on Facebook.

"Together with it, we lost a large number of sets, costumes, and items that for twenty years had been part of our concerts, TV shows, movies, and series," it added.

The company shared images showing what appeared to be a warehouse in flames, while another showed charred rubble scattered across the floor.

Zelensky spent much of his early career working in television, including in Russia.

In 2013, he co-presented Russian state TV's New Year's Eve show.

Kvartal 95 ceased work in Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

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