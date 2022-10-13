France's Macron Urges Putin To "Return To The Table" For Ukraine Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Vladimir Putin to stop the war and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

France's Macron Urges Putin To 'Return To The Table' For Ukraine Talks

Emmanuel Macron urged Putin to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Paris:

Russian President Vladimir Putin must "return to the table" to discuss making peace in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a rare television interview Wednesday.

"Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks," Macron told broadcaster France 2, saying he aimed to avoid a "global war".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.