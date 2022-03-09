US Says Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 'Dead' After Ukraine Invasion

Kremlin's prize geopolitical energy project has become a victim of Western sanctions.

The controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was halted over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "dead," a senior US official said Tuesday, appearing to douse any hopes that the multi-billion-dollar gas venture could have a future.

"I think Nord Stream two is now dead," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told US lawmakers about the Kremlin's prize geopolitical energy project that became a victim of Western sanctions.

"It is a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea, I don't think it will ever be revived," she added.

