Russia-Ukraine War: The aid package was approved by the Senate.

Congress approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine today, the latest tranche of US assistance for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.

The aid package was roundly approved by the Senate after being adopted by the House of Representatives last week. It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

