Ukraine's Zelensky Says Russia Shells Kherson Region 258 Times In A Week

Russian forces have been shelling towns and villages, including the city of Kherson, Zelensky said.

Russian forces shelled 30 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region 258 times in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Russian forces retreated from the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier this month, but have been shelling towns and villages, including the city of Kherson, from new vantage points on the opposite bank.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces had damaged a pumping station supplying water to the city of Mykolaiv, northwest of Kherson.

