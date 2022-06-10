Ukraine's Mariupol At Risk Of Cholera Outbreak: UK's Defence Ministry

WHO Ukraine Incident Manager last month said Mariupol is at risk of cholera outbreak. (File)

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

(5/5) Medical services in Mariupol are likely already near collapse: a major cholera outbreak in Mariupol will exacerbate this further. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.

Last month, WHO's Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

