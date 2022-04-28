Security Council 'Failed To End Russia-Ukraine War': UN Chief

Russia-Ukraine War: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Security Council failed.

The Security Council failed to go far enough in its efforts to "prevent and end" Russia's war in Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admitted Thursday while visiting Kyiv.

"Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger," he said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

