Russian Missile Hits Eatery In Ukraine's Residential Area, Two Dead

One of those killed was a woman (File)

Two people died and one was injured when a Russian missile hit an eatery in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region late Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the missile had struck a "food establishment" in a residential area in the region at 8:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"Two people died and one person was injured under the rubble," it said on Telegram.

"As a result of the impact, residential buildings and an agricultural enterprise were also damaged," it added.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, wrote earlier on the messaging app that the missile had struck in Stepove, a small village located around 45 kilometres (28 miles) northwest of the city of Mykolaiv.

He said one of those killed was a woman. "The rescuers dislodged her body from under the rubble of the destroyed building," he wrote.

He later said the region had been hit by two explosions, adding that authorities were investigating.

The news comes after Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people overnight to Wednesday.

