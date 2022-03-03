Russia To Prioritise Making Military Satellites

Russia's space agency Roscosmos will prioritise making satellites for military purposes.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Thursday it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Our space programme, of course, will be adjusted. Firstly, priorities will be set," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state TV.

"The priority here is the creation of spacecraft in the interests of both Roscosmos and Russia's defence ministry," Rogozin said, adding that all future spacecraft will be of "dual purpose".

Rogozin also announced that Russia will stop supplying the United States with rocket engines, in particular the RD-180 engines used on US Atlas launch vehicles and RD-181 used in the first stage of the Antares launch system.

"Let them fly to space on their broomsticks," he said.

Separately, Roscosmos informed the German Aerospace Center Thursday that it will no longer take part in "joint space experiments on the International Space Station".

They include the "Matryoshka-R" experiment for the study of space radiation and the "Vampire" experiment to create crystals for infrared sensors to be used in satellites.

