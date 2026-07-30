Russia Striking Ukraine's Kyiv With Ballistic Missiles: Mayor

Russia was striking the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the early hours of Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post, asking people to seek shelter.

Multiple explosions were heard in the city, according to a Reuters witness. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Wednesday that a massive Russian attack on Ukraine was likely.

A few non-residential sites in Kyiv caught fire, Klitschko said.

Zelenskiy said that the safety of Ukrainians depended on the willingness of allies to provide anti-missile defences, as he returned from the United States where he said President Donald Trump agreed to give Ukraine licenses for Patriot missiles.

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