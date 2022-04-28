Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Capital Kyiv As UN Chief Visits

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered day 64.

Russian strikes slammed into Kyiv on Thursday evening as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting, in the first such bombardment of Ukraine's capital since mid-April, the mayor and AFP correspondents said.

There was no immediate information about casualties from the strikes, which hit a western part of the city centre, but a close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district" in a post on Telegram and said they were clarifying details about casualties.

AFP correspondents saw black smoke pouring into the air and a building in flames with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres," tweeted Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," Mykhaylo said referring to Guterres' visit to Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days ago.

