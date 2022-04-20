Viral Video: Mobile Phone Stops Bullet, Saves Ukraine Soldier's Life

It all took a mobile phone to block the bullet to save the life of the Ukrainian soldier.

A viral video on the internet of a Ukrainian soldier beating death by a whisker is awing the netizens. It all took a mobile phone to block the bullet to save the life of the soldier in the war-torn country.

The viral video is among numerous instances of valour and courage which have emerged from both sides while the war rages between Russia and Ukraine.

This #Ukrainian soldier is saved by his mobile phone, as he shows the bullet wedged into the rear case of the phone #UkraineRussiaWar#Ukraine#RussiaUkraineWarpic.twitter.com/mzuAhCc0GI — Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) April 18, 2022

The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops but he survived, and that was all because his phone took all the damage from the 7.62 mm bullet that had the soldier as its target. The bullet remained stuck in the phone.

The Ukrainian soldier shows his damaged phone with a stuck bullet in the viral video, saying "...smartphone saved my life".

The video comes at a time when the war between Ukraine and Russia is showing no signs of an end.

In the viral video, the soldier is seen talking to his fellow combatant, exultantly showing his mobile phone. The soldier apparently made the video while gunshots were heard as he animatedly spoke to his fellow combatant.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia argues that their "special operation" is targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure and not the civilian population. The West, however, has rejected Russia's claims while imposing severe sanctions against Moscow.